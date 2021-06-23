(SOMERSET, Ky.) – The Clay County Diamond girls 10u softball team brought home the gold over the weekend, defeating the Knockouts to win the championship. Clay County competed in pool play, going against the Green River Outlaws, Rampage, and the Cruisers.
The roster of Anna Samples, Ella Samples, Presley Griffin, Maddie Craft, Lilly Smith, Rylee Lewis, Ryleigh Chestnut, Kylee Miller, Brynn Blevins, and Harper Rice are showcasing just how bright the future of Clay County Softball truly is. Coach Young says there were numerous moments throughout the tournament that highlight how well the girls played.
“Some of the biggest moments that come to mind were Kylie busting the semi’s open, Presley’s triple to tie the game, and Ella gunning down a runner to end the inning in the title game,” said Young. “I know I’m forgetting plenty more, but these girls played outstanding all weekend long. We are so proud of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.