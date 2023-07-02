Diana Faye Stewart, age 62, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
She leaves behind three children, David Stewart & fiancé Jacqueline White of Louisville, KY, Robert Stewart of Cynthiana, KY, Nannie Marie Lewis of Richmond, KY; thirteen grandchildren, Kirsten Crouch, Peyton Crouch, Brody Crouch, Aly Crouch, Hope Stewart, Kaylynn Tackett, Silas Stewart, Heidi Xael Stewart, D.J., Noah, Shataira, Evan Lewis, Mina Lewis; two great grandchildren, Noctis Ryan Tackett, Izzerella Jade Tackett; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Dwayne Stewart; and by her daughter, Sebrina Lewis.
Diana was a homemaker. She enjoyed arts and crafts, and loved to quilt and crochet. She adored her family and her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services for Diana Faye Stewart will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Hinkle-Lewis Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
