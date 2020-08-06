Diana Kestner Rasnake, age 73, passed from this life on August 1st 2020 at AdventHealth Manchester in Manchester, Ky. Diana was born June 2nd 1947 in Abingdon, Va. to James N. and Ruby Hearl Kestner. She was the eldest of Five siblings who were born at various locations around the United States as her father's career in the U.S. Air Force took them to postings all across the country. A self-described "Air Force brat" these early experiences led to a lifelong love of travel and adventure, and her incredible ability to make friends and connections with people no matter where she was.
She leaves behind her children Robert Wade Taylor of Lebanon, Va., and James Harper Taylor and wife Renee Moore of Manchester, Ky. and grandchildren Joseph Taylor, Jasha Taylor, and Isabella Taylor all of Manchester, Ky. She also leaves behind siblings Teresa Branson of Bristol, Va., Kathy Kestner of Bristol, Tn., and Roger Kestner and wife Sharon of Bristol, Tn. As well as a host of beloved nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Ruby Hearl Kestner, her father James N. Kestner and her brother James L. Kestner.
Diana (Dede) was a beloved Nana, Mother, daughter, sister, aunt, second-mom, niece, and friend. She devoted her life to taking care of others, both in official and unofficial capacities. Whether it was working with kids and teenagers through Save the Children and People Incorporated programs, caring for ailing family members and friends, or just helping out complete strangers, she comforted and took on the pain of so many, despite her own pain. She had enough room in her heart to give so much love and was deeply loved in return. To her, no one was a stranger for long, not clerks in a store, online sales representatives, or even the nurses and staff that helped her through her final difficult days on this earth. Even in the midst of her recent struggles, she could be found comforting her caregivers over their own personal losses and celebrating their joy by insisting on seeing pictures of their babies at home. If she met you once, she knew you, and you knew you were loved. She was not perfect, none of us are, but she was perfectly wonderful at her best. She loved children, animals, looking her best, pretty things, and singing, especially karaoke with family and friends. One of her favorite bands to sing the music of was the Eagles, who have a fitting song that says "There's a hole in the world tonight." With her loss, there is a hole in the world tonight, and she is watching to make sure we fill it with love.
Due to COVID-19, no formal service will be conducted at this time. Celebrations of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to charities that assist children and animals, such as Save the Children and your local Humane Society, as well as supporting healthcare workers and local musicians. Most importantly, be kind and love one another.
Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
