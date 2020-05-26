Dianna (Cupp) Minton

Dianna (Cupp) Minton, age 69, of Manchester, Kentucky passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. She was the mother of Joey Minton of Knoxville, Tennessee, Joseph Christopher Minton and Joshua Ryan Minton both of Manchester, Kentucky, and Nikki Wang of Richmond, Kentucky; the sister of Benny Cupp of London, Kentucky. She was also blessed with one great grandchild, Everly Wang of Richmond, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Minton; by her parents, Joseph Daniel Cupp and Margaret (Johnson) Cupp; and by her siblings, Carmen Cupp and Clarence Cupp. Funeral services for Dianna (Cupp) Minton will be conducted Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Jeremy Bowling officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at Fogertown, Kentucky. The family of Dianna (Cupp) Minton will receive friends at London Funeral Home after 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020. Serving as pallbearers will be Family and Friends.

