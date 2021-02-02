Mr. Dickie Thompson, age 73 departed this life on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at his home. He was born on Tuesday, May 6, 1947 in Manchester, Kentucky to Denver (Ben) and Glenna Mae Morris Thompson. He was a carpenter.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Betty Thompson, his children: Michael Wayne Thompson, Melinda Gayle Thompson, Denver Lee Thompson and Allan Dale (Nub) Thompson and his wife Rhonda. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Amanda Scully and her husband Andrew, Payten Thompson, Benjamin Thompson, Joslyn Thompson, Abigail Thompson, Amelia Begley and Matthew Lawrence as well as two great grandchildren: Rylie Scully and Zoe Scully. Also surviving are these brothers and sisters: Charles Thompson and his wife Clara, Donnie Thompson and his wife Kathy Jo, Eddie Thompson and his wife Melissa and Sharon Bray and husband Johnny and a special neighbor: Jeremy Jackson and his wife Hope as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Denver (Ben) and Glenna Mae Thompson.
Funeral Services for Mr. Dickie Thompson will be conducted on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Frank Peters, Rev. Robert Rice and Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Macedonia Cemetery in the Burning Springs Community.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Jackson, Andrew Scully, Tommy Thompson, Christopher (Jim Bob) Thompson, Johnny Bray, Jr. Jon Madden, Allen Turner and Tanner Bowling.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
