It's been announced the opening of a disaster recovery centers that provides both state and federal resources at one stop to best serve flood victims. The center at Oneida Elementary will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. EDT. A list of services that will be provided at these centers will soon be added to governor.ky.gov/FloodResources

