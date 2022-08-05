It's been announced the opening of a disaster recovery centers that provides both state and federal resources at one stop to best serve flood victims. The center at Oneida Elementary will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. EDT. A list of services that will be provided at these centers will soon be added to governor.ky.gov/FloodResources.
- Clay County
Oneida Elementary School,
435 Newfound Road, Oneida, KY 40972
Monday–Saturday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: 1 to 7 p.m. EDT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.