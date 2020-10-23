Statement from District Judge Allen Roberts:
ANNOUNCEMENT as to Clay District Court currently scheduled for MONDAY OCTOBER 26, 2020: Due to recent developments as it relates to Covid-19, and in order to take steps to address docket size for Division 1 of the Clay District Court, on MONDAY OCTOBER 26, 2020, the Clay District Court will ONLY conduct arraignments, preliminary hearings and any other motions for cases involving individuals who are currently incarcerated in the Clay Co. Detention Center. ALL OTHER cases currently set for MONDAY OCTOBER 26, 2020 are POSTPONED and WILL BE RESCHEDULED BY THE COURT to a later date. Court Notices will be sent by the Clay Circuit Court Clerk to notify the parties of the new Court Date for the cases which are rescheduled. Law Enforcement Officers or private parties who are witnesses in cases involving persons who are in jail, should still come to Court on Monday October 26, 2020 in order to testify in the case.
