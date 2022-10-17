An indictment has been returned against a Leslie County man threatening to kill a district judge.

Jeffrey Davidson, 47, has been indicted for retaliating against a participant in a legal process when he threatened to kill District Judge Henria Bailey Lewis.

The incident occurred on August 1st, as Davidson was appearing on charges of terroristic threatening.  The charge is a class D felony.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Davidson had not been arrested.  He faces a $100,000 cash bond. 

Recommended for you