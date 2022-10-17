An indictment has been returned against a Leslie County man threatening to kill a district judge.
Jeffrey Davidson, 47, has been indicted for retaliating against a participant in a legal process when he threatened to kill District Judge Henria Bailey Lewis.
The incident occurred on August 1st, as Davidson was appearing on charges of terroristic threatening. The charge is a class D felony.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Davidson had not been arrested. He faces a $100,000 cash bond.
