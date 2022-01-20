The Lady Tigers are getting hot at the right time, as January and February basketball are when things tend to get serious. Riding a winning streak, Clay County will be tested to the max to continue that streak as North Laurel, and Jackson County are up next. The two district rivals are what should be two of Clay’s best opponents this season.
North Laurel – This matchup was supposed to take place earlier but was rescheduled. The Lady Jags’ (13-3) are as talented as they come, boasting players such as Hailee Valentine and Emily Sizemore. The duo form one of the region’s best tandems, and they must be stopped if you aim to defeat the Lady Jaguars. Bella Sizemore and Chloe McKnight also helped round out the lineup, forming a dangerous group that can score in a hurry. Tip is set for 6:00PM, January 21st, at North Laurel High School.
Jackson County – The Lady Generals (14-3) three losses came to Central, South Laurel, and Danville, all strong opponents. This is easily one of the most potent Lady General rosters in recent memory, and they decimated the Lady Tigers the last time they met. Coach James “Ivy” Burchell and Co. will no doubt strive to make things different in round two, so expect a fiery Clay County squad after what transpired in last time’s matchup. Tip is set for 6:00PM, January 25th, at Jackson County High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.