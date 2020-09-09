Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 8, 2020 at approximately 4:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard arrested Glenn Anthony Hoskins, 36 of North Highway 66. The arrest occurred when Sgt. Gabbard was dispatched to a possible disturbance complaint that possibly involved guns. Upon arrival, Sgt. Gabbard came into contact with the above mentioned subject in the middle of the road on Crane Branch. Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed that the subject had active warrants for his arrest.
Glenn Hoskins, 36 was charged with:
• Theft by Unlawful Taking- Auto
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
