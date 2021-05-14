Kentucky counties can now apply for $4,000 in waste tire recycling and removal grants through the Energy and Environment Cabinet’s Division of Waste Management’s (DWM) Waste Tire Trust Fund.
“These grants can assist Kentucky counties in managing waste tires collected in litter cleanups or from other sources,” said Rebecca Goodman, Secretary of the Energy and Environment Cabinet. “Along with DWM’s Waste Tire Collection Event program, this grant can help prevent the accumulation of waste tires in our communities.”
Waste tire grant applications must be submitted no later than June 7, 2021. Grant funds, which do not require a match, can be used for costs incurred by a county from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 for recycling or disposal of waste tires. Other expenses, such as labor and equipment costs, are not eligible. Counties must submit receipts for their expenses with their close-out report form by July 15, 2022 and return any unused funds to the cabinet by July 31, 2022.
Grant packets will be emailed to county judge-executives and solid waste coordinators. For more information contact Grant White at 502-782-6385 or grant.white@ky.gov.
