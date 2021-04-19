My wife and I have three amazing children. Abram is the oldest, followed by Annabelle and Ashton.
Abram just turned 10 years old, and from the time he was born, people have consistently told us how much he looks just like me. Would you believe there are days my wife says he acts just like me too!
Nevertheless, every time I hear someone make that statement, I cannot help but think of God the Father’s relationship with God the Son. For example, in John 14:9, Jesus said, “...the one who has seen Me has seen the Father...” Yet, I am left to wonder if someone would be willing to say the same thing about you and me.
In other words, when people look at us, what do they see? Better yet, who do they see? Are we bearing a close resemblance to our Heavenly Father? Do people see the likeness of Christ in us?
According to Luke, one could see the likeness of Christ in Peter and John. It was an undeniable characteristic that is highlighted in Acts 4:13, where Luke writes, “When they observed the boldness of Peter and John and realized that they were uneducated and untrained men, they were amazed and recognized that they had been with Jesus.” What a compliment!
Obviously, you don’t have to have a formal education to live for Christ or serve His church. Peter and John are proof of that fact. Nevertheless, I am thankful that the call of God led me to Clear Creek Baptist Bible College.
As a young adult, Clear Creek was exactly what I needed to develop my life as a disciple of Jesus Christ.
With that said, Clear Creek helped me to fully understand the importance of living my life in Christ both personally and pastorally. I was given the opportunity to develop a ministry skillset to be used in the life of the church. I was also challenged to engage the spiritual disciplines in my life as a child of God.
As a result, I know who I am today in Christ. In other words, my identity is not tied to any title that I hold such as husband, father, pastor, or professor. Instead, my identity is tied to who I am in Christ. Christ who saved me, and it is Christ who continues to sanctify me each day.
With that in mind, I endeavor to live in fulfillment of the admonition found in 2 Corinthians 5:15: “And He died for all so that those who live should no longer live for themselves, but for the One who died for them and was raised.”
Dr. Josh Smith is director of Christian Services at Clear Creek Baptist Bible College.
