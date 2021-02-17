Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is asking the public's help in possibly identifying a suspect that broke into the Oneida Car Wash and took a air compressor. The photos attached are of the individual along with his automobile. If you have any information contact the Clay County Sheriff Office at (606) 598-3471 or Clay County Dispatch (606 598-8411.
