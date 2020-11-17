'Doctor Medicine' leaves a Manchester woman wondering on Ky. 80 stopping traffic.
Deputy Sheriff Cody Blackwell responded to a complaint of a woman in the roadway on Horse Creek stopping traffic.
Blackwell responded to the scene to find Michelle Lynn Henson, 49, of Ky. 149 Manchester, in the road.
The deputy asked Henson what she was doing and she said she had taken her 'doctor medicine'. Blackwell felt Henson was a danger to herself and the public and placed her under arrest.
Once in his cruiser, she became irate and began kicking the window. Deputy Blackwell used pepper spray on Henson and she immediately complied.
She was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct 2nd, menacing and resisting arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.