A doctor with Clay County ties has been sentenced to eight years in prison after admitting he sent pornographic images and had sex with an underage girl.
Ashu Joshi also agreed to pay $800,000 in restitution to the girl, according to U.S. Federal Court records. He admitted sending and receiving child pornography via Facebook and having sex with the teenager, who was 16 at the time.
Joshi, a doctor from India that specialized in internal medicine, practiced in London for about 15 years before moving to St. Louis in 2016, court records indicate. Numerous citizens from Manchester and Clay County had Dr. Joshi as their caregiver before he left London.
Joshi and his former lawyers had claimed that he was married to the teen and that he couldn’t be prosecuted for the pornographic images because they were photos of his wife. They raised constitutional issues related to the marriage and privacy rights in legal challenges to the case.
Joshi claimed the pair married in a private Hindu ceremony in a Kentucky hotel in June 2018, when she was 16. A Joshi lawyer even had a Kentucky judge formalize the marriage last year, citing the private ceremony. The teen, Madison Dole, now 18, and her lawyer, Tory Bernsen, agreed to the use of her name in a December 2019 interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about the marriage and her wish that the charges be dropped.
Bernsen said that Dole contacted her in March and admitted that the religious ceremony never happened. Bernsen then contacted prosecutors.
Bernsen said Dole was fed details of the purported ceremony by a Joshi intermediary. She said Dole was manipulated into the sham by the man who had impregnated her at 16, and because her “pure and abject lack of other options.”
“It was not nefarious on her part,” the lawyer said. “She was a kid.”
Prosecutors and investigators have long argued that the marriage was a sham. A judge in May did not weigh in on the legitimacy of the marriage, but said he believed that Joshi had told his intermediary to feed Dole details about the Hindu ceremony.
Dole wanted to talk to Joshi about becoming a doctor when the relationship began, but they started having sex in March 2018, according to court records.
The teen said she sent Joshi explicit images at his request in the summer and fall of 2018.
Joshi also took pornographic photos of the girl that they exchanged over Facebook Messenger, he acknowledged in his plea agreement.
That was the basis for the charge of distributing images of child pornography.
Joshi took the girl from Kentucky to St. Louis, where they had sex, according to the court record.
Facebook used a surveillance algorithm to spot the photos, according to a court document.
The center contacted police, who arrested Joshi in October 2018. The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure suspended his license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.