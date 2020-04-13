As of 3:00 PM today, Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports one new confirmed case of COVID-19 for Rockcastle County. There were no new confirmed cases reported in Jackson County today, and Clay County continues to report no confirmed cases.
Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com
Jackson County is reported with 34 cases, Rockcastle 10 and Clay zero.
As healthcare providers in the county have the capacity to test more people, the number of positive cases will likely increase. Right now, it is important to take as much care as possible to use social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
If you have questions about the coronavirus pandemic, here are some resources that can be helpful:
The KY COVID-19 hotline can answer general questions about the coronavirus at (800)722-5725. For local information, call Clay County Health Department at 606-598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.
