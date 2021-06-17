On June 17, 2021 at approximately 11:30 AM Clay County Sheriff Detective J. Kesley along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson, Chief Deputy Clifton Jones and Deputy Paul Whitehead, K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with K9 Ghost arrested Britnee Fowler, 27 and Tim Luce, 28 both of Michigan. The arrest occurred on Richmond Road when Det. Kelsey conducted a traffic stop on an automobile used in a theft and disturbance of a business off of North Highway 421. Upon making contact with the above mentioned subjects, Det. Kelsey noticed drug paraphernalia. Det. Kelsey requested K9 Ghost to meet him on scene, during a free air sniff K9 Ghost alerted on the vehicle indicating that illegal narcotics in the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, Deputies located approximately a half ounce of suspected methamphetamine, suboxone, approximately 3 ounces of Marijuana Oil, Marijuana, digital scales and potential pressed narcotics. While on scene the female individual had a pitbull with her who attacked a bystander and dog as they were walking on the sidewalk near the incident. K9 Deputy Wes Brumley was able to stop the pitbull from continuing to bite the bystander and dog. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson and Clay County Animal Control. The photos attached are courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Tim Luce, 28 was charged with:
• Theft By Unlawful Taking-Shop Lifting
• Harboring a Vicious Animal
• Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Off. (Drug Unspecified)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified)
• Possession of Marijuana
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
Britnee Fowler, 27 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Harboring a Vicious Animal
• No Operators License
