Dollie Rininger, 78, of Sunman, Indiana, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. She was born in Manchester, Kentucky on August 6, 1944 to Beverly and Edith (Goins) Smith.
Dollie is survived by her husband, Alvin Sunderhaus Sr.; children, Brenda Stanley (James), Evelyn Sunderhaus, Beverly Hoegeman (David), and Wadeen McConnell (Chris); 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; brother, Denver Smith.
She was preceded in death by husband, Earl Rininger, Charles Smith, Martha Brodbeck, Betty Hoffman, and son-in-law Butch Sunderhaus.
A visitation will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Meyers Funeral Home in Batesville. Burial will immediately follow at St. Paul Methodist Cemetery in Sunman, Indiana.
