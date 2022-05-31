Dolly Collins Robinson, 71, of Spencer, TN, passed away Friday, May 27th, at the Generations Center of Spencer in Spencer, TN.
Dolly was born in Manchester, KY on February 10, 1951, a daughter of the late Rufus and Jackie Jewell Collins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Robinson.
Dolly is survived by her son, Anthony L. Robinson of Louisville, KY.
She is also survived by her brother and sister, Franklin E. Collins of Lexington, KY and Joy Collins of London, KY; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Dolly was preceded in death by her sons, George Bill Robinson and William H. Robinson, and her brothers: Christopher Collins, Thomas Collins, Rufus Collins, and Robert Collins.
No Services will be held at this time.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
