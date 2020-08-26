Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards arrested James Thomas Morgan age 56 of London early Wednesday morning August 26, 2020 at approximately 3:32 AM. The arrest occurred in London following an investigation conducted regarding a domestic argument which led to a shooting which occurred at a residence off Lovelace subdivision approximately 5 miles west of London on Tuesday night August 25, 2020 at approximately 9:24 PM.

Investigators with the Sheriff's office reported that apparently during a verbal domestic argument inside a residence, the accused shot his stepson once in the chest causing a fatal injury to the victim. The victim was identified as Matthew Tosh age 31, pronounced deceased at the scene. The accused -James Thomas Morgan- was arrested and charged with murder and lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. 

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you