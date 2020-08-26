Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards arrested James Thomas Morgan age 56 of London early Wednesday morning August 26, 2020 at approximately 3:32 AM. The arrest occurred in London following an investigation conducted regarding a domestic argument which led to a shooting which occurred at a residence off Lovelace subdivision approximately 5 miles west of London on Tuesday night August 25, 2020 at approximately 9:24 PM.
Investigators with the Sheriff's office reported that apparently during a verbal domestic argument inside a residence, the accused shot his stepson once in the chest causing a fatal injury to the victim. The victim was identified as Matthew Tosh age 31, pronounced deceased at the scene. The accused -James Thomas Morgan- was arrested and charged with murder and lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.