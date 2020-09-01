Benjy Crosslin

Timothy Roark

Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on August 28, 2020 at approximately 10:06 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith and Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Benjy Crosslin, 45 of Corbin and Timothy Roark, 32 of Portersburg Road. The arrest occurred off of Portersburg Road when Deputies were dispatched to a possible domestic complaint. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with both subject’s and once their information was ran through Clay County 911 it showed both subjects had active warrants for their arrest. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police Trooper Tyson Lawson. The photos attached are courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Benjy Crosslin, 45 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Timothy Roark, 32 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
