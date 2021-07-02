Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on June 30, 2021 at approximately 9:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith along with Deputy Cody Blackwell arrested Christopher Byrd, 35 of Byrd Town Road. The arrest occurred while Deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on the above mentioned subject from a previous incident when deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence complaint involving the subject and once deputies located the subject he fled on a motorcycle and then on foot. Deputies made contact with the subject in the yard of a residence where he then took off on foot, after a brief chase and struggle the subject was arrested without further incident. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Chris Byrd, 35 was charged with:
• Fleeing and Evading on Foot 2nd Degree
• Resisting Arrest
• Fleeing and Evading on Foot 1st Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• Fleeing and Evading Police (Motor Vehicle) (Warrant of Arrest)
• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) (Warrant of Arrest)
• Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.