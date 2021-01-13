On January 12, 2021 at approximately 1:00 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Whitehead, Sheriff Patrick Robinson and CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Mark Sizemore, 40 of Beech Creek Road.
The arrest occurred when units were dispatched to a complaint of a woman that had been assaulted by the above-mentioned subject. Upon arrival, Chief Deputy Jones came into contact with the above-mentioned subject and through investigation it was determined that the subject had been in a physical altercation with the female victim. The subject also showed having two active warrants out of Laurel County.
Mark Sizemore, 40 was charged with:
• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
