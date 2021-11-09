Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on November 6, 2021 at approximately 6:15 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Ronald Hanna, 55 of Higgs Hollow Road. The arrest occurred when Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a possible domestic. Upon arrival, Deputies conducted an investigation at which time determined that the above mentioned subject had used physical force during an altercation with a female victim. While being placed under arrest the subject became disorderly.
Ronald Hanna, 55 was charged with:
• Assault 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury)
• Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
