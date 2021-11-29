Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on November 28, 2021 at approximately 1:58 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Mona Smith, 38 of Paul Road. The arrest occurred on Paul Road when Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a possible domestic. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the above mentioned subject and through conformation it was shown that the subject had an active warrant for her arrest. During the arrest the subject began to become disorderly and yell obscene remarks toward neighbors. The subject was placed under arrest without further incident.
Mona Smith, 38 was charged with:
• Serving Warrant of Arrest
• Resisting Arrest
• Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
