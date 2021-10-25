Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on October 25, 2021 at approximately 8:13 Am Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Chief Deputy Clifton Jones and Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Sancha Miller, 26 of Hazard. The arrest occurred of the Hal Rogers Parkway when Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a possible domestic. Upon arrival, it was noted that through investigation it was determined that the above mentioned subject had been in a physical altercation with a male subject prior to the arrival of law enforcement personnel. It was confirmed through Clay County 911 that the subject had an active warrant for her arrest, while being placed under arrest the above mentioned subject attempted to become combative. The above was arrested without further incident. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs.
Sancha Miller, 26 was charged with:
• Assault 4th Degree Dating Violence
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Resisting Arrest
• Menacing
