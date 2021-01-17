Mr. Don Lewis, age 78 departed this life on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky. He was born on Tuesday, September 22, 1942 to Letcher and Mary Collins Lewis.
He leave to mourn his passing his children: Donnie Lewis and Abbie, Scott Lewis and Angel and Charlotte Lewis as well as his grandchildren: James Tayton Lewis, Lyndsie Lewis, Waylon Ryder Lewis and Hope Lewis and 1 great grandchild: Amiri Fate as well as his sisters: Evelyn Reynolds and Molly Flannery and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Letcher and Mary Lewis, his son: Jimmy Darrell Lewis, his brothers: Herman Lewis, Hobert Lewis, Elijah Lewis and Oscar Lewis and his sisters: Lucy Mae Campbell, Sudie Alsip, Virginia Profitt, Rosa Lee Master, Tellie Lewis and Mary Ellen Alsip.
There will not be any services at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.