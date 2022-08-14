Don Philpot, age 74, of Rockholds, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky.
He was born on August 11, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Frank Philpot and the late Destia (Jones) Philpot.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Philpot and son, Donald Frank Philpot.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Philpot of Rockholds, Kentucky; two daughters, Bobbie Philpot Hale (Steve) of Jacksboro, Tennessee and Laura Brock Philpot of Corbin, Kentucky; stepsons, Tony Buttery and Samuel Buttery both of Manchester, Kentucky; grandchildren, Alex Philpot (Karrie), Dustin Philpot, Evelyn Philpot, Shelby Hale, Cody Bailey, Jacob Buttery (Samantha), Synthia Buttery, Samantha Buttery, Blake Buttery, Shandelle Buttery, Ava Buttery, Mia Buttery, Rylee Davidson, and Atlas Davidson; brothers, Jim and Wayne Philpot both of Florida; and his sister, Carolyn Holschum of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Graveside service was Thursday, August 11, at the Philpot Family Cemetery in Rockholds, Kentucky.
Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements,
