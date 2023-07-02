Donald Dean Frederick, 82, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, June 28th, at his home.
Dean was born in Brightshade, KY on June 2, 1941, a son of the late Homer and Evelyn Smith Frederick. He was a retired rural letter carrier with the United States Postal Service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Jean Estridge Frederick.
Dean is survived by his son, Jody D. Frederick and wife Kathy of Manchester; and his grandchildren: Shelby Frederick, Jabe Frederick, and Dean Frederick.
He is also survived by his brother, Dwain Frederick of Manchester.
In addition to his wife and parents, Dean was preceded in death by his brother and sister, Homer Frederick, Jr. and Juanita Murray.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 3rd at Britton Funeral Home, with Wayne House officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Monday, July 3rd at Britton Funeral Home.
