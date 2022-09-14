Donald G. Baker., 93, husband of the Addie Mae Baker, his wife of 58 years, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Lexington, KY. He was born in May 18, 1929, in Manchester, KY to the late Carl and Charity Baker. He was a faithful member of Bryan Station Baptist Church for over 50 years. He is survived by his daughters, Charity (Randy) Titus and Beth (Gary) Clark, Shirley (Ben) Hibbard and Donna (Jeff) Schwartz; siblings, William Baker, Sarah Peace, Mabel Bushand, Rebecca Peace and Mary Sowder; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 3 great great-grandchildren. Other than his wife and parents, Donald was preceded in death by his siblings, Althea Meadows, Sally Huff, Rose Baker, Boyce Baker and Fay Wooton. A 11:00am service will take place Wednesday, September 14, at Bryan Station Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memory Gardens. Visitation will from 10-11am at the church. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg Rd. to handle arrangements.
