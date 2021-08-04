Donald G. Minton, age 73, of London, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 51 years, Wilma Crawford Minton; his son, Nicholas T. Minton; three siblings, Dennis Minton, Mac Minton & wife Dana, Karen Minton, all of London, Kentucky, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Cleo Miller Minton; and his sister-in-law, Sue Minton.
Don grew up attending Shady Grove Baptist Church with his parents. He married Wilma Crawford on June 27, 1970 at New Home Baptist Church in Manchester, Kentucky. He was a founding member as well as a lifetime member of Bush Volunteer Fire Department where he served as chief for a decade. Don was a deputy at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department and also worked in security for Laurel County Schools. In addition, he worked for many years at Micro-Devices/Thermodisc.
Funeral services for Donald G. Minton will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Wayne House officiating. Burial will follow at the Harrison Minton Family Cemetery in Bush, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 beginning at 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 51 years, Wilma Crawford Minton; his son, Nicholas T. Minton; three siblings, Dennis Minton, Mac Minton & wife Dana, Karen Minton, all of London, Kentucky, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Cleo Miller Minton; and his sister-in-law, Sue Minton.
Don grew up attending Shady Grove Baptist Church with his parents. He married Wilma Crawford on June 27, 1970 at New Home Baptist Church in Manchester, Kentucky. He was a founding member as well as a lifetime member of Bush Volunteer Fire Department where he served as chief for a decade. Don was a deputy at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department and also worked in security for Laurel County Schools. In addition, he worked for many years at Micro-Devices/Thermodisc.
Funeral services for Donald G. Minton will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Wayne House officiating. Burial will follow at the Harrison Minton Family Cemetery in Bush, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 beginning at 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Donald Minton, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.