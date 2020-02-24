Donald Harris

Donald Harris, age 79 departed this life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the AdventHealth Hospital in Manchester. He was born on Saturday, January 11, 1941 in Manchester to the union of James “Jim” and Lula Hensley Harris. He was retired from the Kentucky Department of Highways. 

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Carolyn Sizemore Harris, his daughter: Melissa Ruth Nicholson, his son: Donald Ray Harris and his wife Mildred Ann and his grandchildren: Candice, Carissa and Dalton Scott. Also surviving are his special friends: Rod and BettyLou Roark and children and Alonzo Sizemore and his brother: Roy Lee Harris and his wife Vicki and his sisters: Jewell Dean Harris and her husband: Cloyd and his sister: Gracie Hyde and her husband Johnny.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Jim and Lula Harris and these brothers and sister: Russ Gregory, George Harris, Lester Harris, Carl Harris, Charles Harris and Dolly Sizemore. 

Funeral Services for Donald Harris will be conducted on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.  Rev. Tim Reid and Rev. Todd Hicks will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. 

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday evening from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

 
Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
7:00PM-10:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Feb 25
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
2:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Feb 25
Interment following funeral service
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
1:00AM
Manchester Memorial Gardens
Memory Lane
Manchester, KY 40962
