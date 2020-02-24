He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Carolyn Sizemore Harris, his daughter: Melissa Ruth Nicholson, his son: Donald Ray Harris and his wife Mildred Ann and his grandchildren: Candice, Carissa and Dalton Scott. Also surviving are his special friends: Rod and BettyLou Roark and children and Alonzo Sizemore and his brother: Roy Lee Harris and his wife Vicki and his sisters: Jewell Dean Harris and her husband: Cloyd and his sister: Gracie Hyde and her husband Johnny.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Jim and Lula Harris and these brothers and sister: Russ Gregory, George Harris, Lester Harris, Carl Harris, Charles Harris and Dolly Sizemore.
Funeral Services for Donald Harris will be conducted on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tim Reid and Rev. Todd Hicks will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday evening from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
