Donald Lee (Duck) Smith, 59, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, April 28th, at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington. 

Donald was born in Manchester, KY on June 6, 1961, a son of the late Adam and Bessie Mills Smith. 

He is survived by his two daughters: Crystal Cotton of Manchester, and Christy Kiefer of Jackson County; his ex-wife, Shellie Smith; and his son-in-law, Brian Abner. 

Donald is also survived by 5 grandchildren, and the following brothers and sisters: R J Smith and wife Darlene of Manchester, M C Smith of Manchester, Joyce Roberts of Michigan, Darlene Thomas of Michigan, Reba Hubbard and husband David of London, and Brenda Smith of London. 

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his son Christopher Kiefer. 

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 1st at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Treadway Cemetery on Jacks Branch Road. 

