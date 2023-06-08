Donald Lee Garland was born on March 17, 1954 in Oneida, KY, the son of the late James Ernest and Sudie Hammons Garland. He was united in marriage to Anita Vickers Garland who survives. He is also survived by three children, Brandon and Kaira Vickers and Donald Logan Garland all of McKee, KY, one brother, Jim Garland and wife Lily of East Bernstadt, KY, two sisters, Janet Garland of East Bernstadt and Elizabeth Osborne of London, KY, six grandchildren, Ciara, Kylee, Raylynn and Bentley Nichols, and Mila and Liam Vickers. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by five siblings, Lonnie, Ronnie, Johnny and Larry Garland and Judy Abner.
He was formerly employed as a supervisor at Mid South and was a member of McKee Baptist Church.
Donald Lee departed this life on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 being 69 years, 2 months and 13 days of age.
Funeral service will be Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Bowling Funeral Home with Wayne House and Cecil Benge officiating. Burial will be in the Hammons Cemetery at Portersburg, KY. Visitation will be from 12 Noon Thursday until the funeral hour of 1:00 PM at the funeral Home
