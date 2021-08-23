Donald "Little Wayne" Stanley, 30, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, August 20th, at his home. 

Little Wayne was born in Lexington, KY on July 12, 1991, son of Donald Ray and Pamela Smith Stanley. 

He is survived by his parents, Donald Ray and Pamela Smith, and by his grandfather, Wayne Smith, all of Manchester. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 24th at Britton Funeral Home, with Kenny Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Swafford Cemetery on Otter Creek. 

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 24th at Britton Funeral Home.

