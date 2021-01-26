Donald Lunsford, 79, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, January 25th, at his home.
Donald was born in Manchester, KY on January 19, 1942, a son of the late Thomas and Myrtle Rice Lunsford. He was a farmer, and a retired teacher, bus driver, and tutor at the Clay County Board of Education, a Deacon at the Birch Lick Baptist Church in McKee, KY, and an avid sports fan of Clay County sports, the Cincinnati Reds, and University of Kentucky sports.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Lunsford.
Donald is survived by his children: Missy Cornett and husband Dean, Donald Wayne Lunsford and wife Charity, and John Lunsford and fiancée Charla, all of Manchester.
He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Andrew (Lauren) Vaughn, Austin Vaughn, Matthew (Jessica) Lunsford, Jacob (Kash) Lunsford, and J.D. Lunsford; the following great-grandchildren: Evelyn Vaughn, Emma Lunsford, Jaxtyn Lunsford, Mattie Lunsford, Chloe Cornett, and Charles Richard; and his sister-in-law, Billie Jean Lunsford.
In addition to his wife and parents, Donald was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Arnold Lunsford and wife Beverly, William Lunsford and wife Helen, James Lunsford, Virgil Lunsford and wife Maggie, Ollie Mae Jackson and husband Shafter, and Florence Reed and husband Leroy.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 29th at Britton Funeral Home, with Harold Hays and Shane Gabbard officiating. Burial will follow at the Hutchinson Cemetery on Harris Hollow Road.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 28th at Britton Funeral Home.
