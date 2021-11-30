Mr. Donald Ray "Donnie" Stubblefield was born January 25, 1954 in Hyden, KY., the son of the late, Cecil Stubblefield & Dallie Asher Stubblefield. He passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 at the UK Medical Center, Lexington, KY. Donnie was 67 years old. He had been a life-long resident of Leslie Co. He enjoyed collecting antiques, guns, knives & coins & spending time with his family.
Donnie was preceded in death by his beloved parents, sisters, Joan Spurlock & Mary Stubblefield, nephew, Darrell Ray Couch & niece, Kim Baker. He leaves the following relatives surviving; step-daughter, Sabrina Brooks, Ohio, sisters, Janet Smith, Bear Branch, KY. & Geraldine Baker, Richmond, KY, a host of nephews & nieces and special friends, Al & Janice Beck, P.J. Roberts, Johnny Roberts & Brad & Treva Sizemore. Also a host of other relatives & friends survive.
Funeral: Sat. December 4, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home, Hyden, KY.
Ministers: Jerry Holland & Russell Jiminez
Interment: Stubblefield Family Cemetery, Bear Branch, KY
Pallbearers: Kevin Baker, Damien Stubblefield, Gage Couch, Valen Couch, Keegan Baker & Elandon Carey
Visitation: Sat. Dec. 4th at 12:00 Noon until time of funeral at the Funeral Home Chapel
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
