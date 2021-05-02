Donald W. Baker 77 passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Well's Hospice Center. He was born on Aug. 29, 1943 at Cumberland, KY the son of the late Rev. Jim Baker and the late Offie Smith Baker. Donald had been a life-long resident of Leslie County and was affiliated with the Church of God in Christ Jesus. He was a retired coal miner & electrician having worked for U.S. Steel and Arch Mineral. Donald liked working chores around the house but he especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Aubrey, James and Earl, two sisters: Rosa and Marcella. Mr. Donald W. Baker leaves the following relatives surviving; his loving and devoted wife: Rochelle Childers Baker of Wooton, KY, two cherished sons: Donald Wayne Baker, Jr. of Wellington, KY, Derrick Baker of Callahan FL, one beloved, Step-Son: Ken Morgan (Shelley) of Indianapolis, IN, two beloved, Step-Daughters: Cheryl Ownby (Freddie) of Dalton, GA, Donna Morgan of Fayetteville, GA, three brothers: Colston Baker, Bobby Baker (Sue), Wornie Baker (Robin) all of Wooton, KY, five sisters: Nadine Baker of Wooton, KY Joy Gross (Eugene) of Wooton, KY, Goldie Shepherd (Alonzo) of Slemp, KY, Dorsie Caudill of Wooton, KY, Norma Gordon (Vernon) of Dalton, GA, one treasured grandchild: Rylee Baker and a host of step- grandchildren. Donald is survived by a host of other treasured relatives and friends. You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
FUNERAL SERVICES: 2:00 P.M. - Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home at Hyden, KY.
OFFICIATING MINISTER: Rev. Larry Lewis
VISITATION: 11:00 am - 1:00 p.m. - Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the funeral home.
PLACE OF INTERMENT: Baker Cemetery at Wooton, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.