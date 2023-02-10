Donations are now being requested to help outfit those walking and biking in light of the new ordinances.
The ordinances will require safety vests, lights, and bikes with lights and reflectors.
Danielle Collins and Mark Hoskins are spearheading efforts to help those in need, but they need your help also.
“We are seeking monetary donations to help our citizens meet these requirements,” Collins said. “You can also purchase the items needed and donate them to us.”
Once the needed materials are collected, the group will work in various communities across the county to distribute the items.
“We will be out in these communities reaching as many people as we possibly can,” Collins said.
Law enforcement officers will also keep supplies to help distribute while on patrol.
Volunteers are needed to help gather these items and distribute.
“If you would like to donate you can contact me at 606-813-4422 or on Facebook,” she said.
Link for vests:
https://www.amazon.com/Visibility-Traffic-Running-Surveyor-Security/dp/B07ZFS8G46/ref=sr_1_18?crid=1BBTVUKXKBK9A&keywords=safety+vest&qid=1676045878&refinements=p_36%3A1253528011&rnid=1243644011&s=hi&sprefix=safety+vest%2Caps%2C169&sr=1-18
Link for bike safety:
https://www.amazon.com/Apremont-Ultra-Bright-Rechargeable-Battery/dp/B08F25NTTV/ref=sr_1_17?crid=3L89JS7JR4QUZ&keywords=bicycle+safety&qid=1676045993&sprefix=bicycle+safety%2Caps%2C125&sr=8-17
