Tanya Holt and her family merged onto the Hal Rogers Parkway Friday morning just like they had many times before. But this time it was different. They were met by a donkey.
The donkey was standing on the side of the roadway and broke into a run suddenly.
For four miles the donkey ran west towards London into oncoming traffic.
“We followed it from the exit to here,” Holt said at the 16-mile marker. “It was causing traffic to back up and I was worried it was going to cause an accident.”
Officers with the Manchester Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police and Clay Animal Control responded quickly to the scene.
Holt said one person attempted to corral the donkey and it bit him.
“He was taken to the hospital,” she added. “He was bleeding badly. He was trying to wrestle it and it bit him on the arm. We tied the wound off and they took him to the hospital.”
According to Nikki Swafford, her husband Shannon, was bit by the donkey.
“We were getting on the parkway and we seen a mule running down it and no one was paying any attention to it. We were afraid it was going to kill somebody,” she said. “We caught up with the donkey and he tried to keep it from getting back into the traffic. That’s when it bit him.”
Swafford said they tied off the wound and her husband said he heard a “crunch” when it bit him.
“We liked to never got it to turn his arm loose,” she said.
Swafford was taken to AdventHealth for treatment and x-rays.
The donkey exited into the woods near the parkway.
The officers attempted to corral the donkey to no avail. The donkey was injured when it jumped over a guardrail, one witness said.
After numerous attempts to corral the irate animal, officers were left with no choice but to put it down.
At this time, it is unknown who the owner of the donkey is and where it came from.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.