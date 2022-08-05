Donna G. Garrett, 69, of North Vernon, passed away at 11:09 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Our Hospice Inpatient Facility in Columbus.
A funeral service was conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service. Rev. Lawrance Goen will officiate. Burial was in the Vernon Cemetery.
Born on March 19, 1953, in Oneida, KY, she was the loving daughter of MC and Mattie (Marcum) Spurlock.
Donna was known for her love of art. She was quite creative, and a very talented artist having done many portraits over the years for people. Donna started Joy Fest during the time she worked at Regal Rugs. She was a spiritual lady who loved life. Donna liked reading in her spare time. Most of all, she loved and cherished her family especially enjoyed all the children.
Survivors include daughter, Tammy Garrett of North Vernon; daughter-in-law, Carolee Garrett of North Vernon; grandchildren, Ica (Dexter) Haler of North Vernon, Dawn Foster of Indianapolis, Tyler Purdue of Rushville, Christina Garrett of Michigan, Isaiah Purdue of North Vernon, Thea Purdue of North Vernon, and Carl Garrett of Madison; great grandchildren, Ryder Purdue, Greyson, Raven “Stormy”, and Thomas Haler; sisters, Phoebe Findley of Seymour, Anna Proffitt of North Vernon, Mabel (Curt) Sharp of North Vernon, Sue Proffitt of Vernon, and Matilda (Melissa Burgess) Spurlock of Butlerville.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, MC and Mattie Spurlock; son, Patrick Garrett Jr.; brothers, Howard, Thomas, Silas, and Jonathon Spurlock, Marvin, Therman, and Johnny Proffitt; sisters, Ida and Elizabeth Spurlock.
Memorials can be made through the funeral home to Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service for funeral expenses, or Our Hospice of Jennings County.
Friends and family are invited to light a candle or leave a message of condolence in Donna’s memory at www.sawyerfuneralservice.com.
