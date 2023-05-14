Donna Sue Deaton, age 54 departed this life on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at her home. She was born on Friday, August 2, 1968 in Red Bird, Kentucky to Arlie and Lucy Patrick Mitchell. She was a homemaker and a member of the Billy’s Branch House of Prayer.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Dennis Ray Deaton, her daughters: Kimberly Melton and Tonya King, her grandchildren: Vernetta Campbell, Dennis Campbell, Willie Campbell and Leland Campbell as well as her brothers: Lonnie Mitchell and Chris Mitchell and her sister: Janice Stewart.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Arlie and Lucy Mitchell and her sisters and brothers: Vernetta Mitchell, Billy Mitchell, Ronnie Mitchell and James Mitchell.
Funeral Services for Donna Sue Deaton will be conducted on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1 PM at the Billy’s Branch House of Prayer. Rev. Paul Mitchell and Rev. Shannon Mitchell will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Pearl Mitchell Cemetery in the Right Hand Fork of Billy’s Branch.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday evening after 6 PM at the Billy’s Branch House of Prayer and on Tuesday at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
