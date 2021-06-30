Donna Sue Parker, age 77, of Pigeon Roost in Manchester, KY passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Donna was born in Oneida, KY on January 3, 1944, to the union of A.T. and Myrtle Brown Beatty.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Amos Parker.
Donna is survived by three daughters: Janet Reid (Ray) of Stanford, KY, Evelyn Dezarn of Manchester, KY, and Tina Spurlock (Wayne) of Lily, KY.
Also left to morn her passing are: her grandchildren: Amos Reid (Emily), Bryan Dezarn (Lauren), Parker Dezarn, Josh Spurlock, Mikala Carter (Jacob), and Teri King (Austin); her great-grandchildren: Lily Reid, Cayden Dezarn, Axton Reid, Preston Carter, Oliver Carter, and Weston King due in November; her brothers and sisters: Roy Beatty (Vanda) of Whiteland, Indiana, Charles Beatty of New Palestine, Indiana, Nadine Jackson, Bill Beatty (Patricia), Diana Philpot (Earl) all of London, KY, Tom Beatty of Manchester, KY and Clara Grace Neal (Steve) of Gilbert, Arizona.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her grandchildren, Logan Jackson and Victoria LaDonna Jackson, her son-in-law, Tim Dezarn, and her sister Jo Ann Pettitt.
Service for Donna Sue Parker will be held at the Horse Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 2:00 pm, with Rev. Dustin Sims and Rev. Anthony Lovett officiating. Donna will be laid to rest beside her husband Amos in the Chadwell Cemetery in the Pigeon Roost Community.
Visitation will be held from 6-9 pm on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Horse Creek Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Beatty, Earl Wayne Philpot, Randy Philpot, Eric Philpot, Mark Jackson, Charlie Beatty, and Jeff Beatty.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
