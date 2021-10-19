Mrs. Donna Wagers Hoskins born May 18, 1949 departed this life on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard, Ky. She was 72 years old. She was born in Clay Co., KY., the daughter of the late, Oscar Wagers & Ruth Jervis Wagers. Donna had been a resident of Leslie Co. since 1972. By occupation she was a retired teacher & counselor. Donna enjoyed needlepoint, crossword puzzles & especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Donna was preceded in death by her beloved parents, one brother, Fred Wagers, one niece, Dena Flores & two brothers-in-law, Herald Harris & Joe Flores. Survivors include her loving and devoted husband, Mr. Cecil "C.H." Hoskins, Stinnett, KY., one beloved son, Jonathan Hoskins, Richmond, KY., one beloved daughter, Jessica Hoskins Hallin & Shawn, Crestwood, KY., one brother, Ezra Wagers, Manchester, KY., two sisters, Ann Harris, Richmond, KY. and Della Flores, Ft. Wayne, IN. and two treasured grandchildren, Dylan Hallin and Kate Hallin. Also a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends survive.
