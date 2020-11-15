Donnie Collins, 66, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 10th, 2020, at The Greg And Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.
Donnie is preceded in death by his dad, Kearue Collins.
Donnie is survived by his wife Sheila Jones Collins, as well as the following sons and daughters: Daniel Collins, Christian Dewayne Collins, Jessica Collins, Ashley Brooke Collins (Brian), Donna Fouch all of Manchester, KY, and Candice Grubb ( Phillip Jason) of Oneida, KY. The following brothers and sisters Ricky Collins, Tony Collins, Johnny Collins, Kathy Collins all of Manchester, KY, and Jackie Lawson of London, KY.
He is also survived by his mom, Ruth Stewart Collins, as well as 11 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren.
He was in the Army and 101st Airbourne.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with George David Blair officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, November 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
