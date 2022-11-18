(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – For the first time ever, the Donnie Gray Preseason Shootout will take place this Saturday, November 19th, at Bobby Keith Gymnasium. The event features six teams from the 12th, 13th, and 14th regions. The day is a showcase for girls’ high school basketball, but it is also a day to honor the legendary coach who coached the Lady Tigers to 505 wins, nine 13th Region, and 12 Forty-Ninth District championships. Coach Gray also led the Lady Tigers to the 1989 KHSAA State Championship and the 1992 State-Runner Up.
The day will consist of junior varsity and varsity games featuring: Pineville vs Rockcastle; Knox Central vs McCreary Central; and Clay County taking on Hazard to round out the night. Organizers of the event want this to become one of the biggest and best events highlighting girls’ high school basketball. First year Lady Tigers Head Coach Gemma Parks said, “We are extremely excited to have the Donnie Gray Preseason Shootout. Coach Gray played a huge role in promoting girls’ basketball in not just Clay County, but the entire thirteenth region and the mountains. While Clay County boys’ basketball was making historic runs in the late 1980’s, our Clay County girls’ basketball program was not far behind. This event is just a small token of our appreciation to Coach Gray and his dedication to the Clay County Lady Tigers.”
Saturday’s preseason event will also be a chance for fans to see the Lady Tigers under new head coach Gemma Parks. Parks said, “Right now at this point, the main thing I want from the girls is to play hard the entire game. We are stressing effort and energy more than anything at this point of the season. Our girls have been working since July, and they are excited to hit the court.”
Donnie Gray Shootout
11:30: Pineville vs Rockcastle (JV)
12:30: Pineville vs Rockcastle (Varsity)
2:00: Knox Central vs McCreary Central (JV)
3:00: Knox Central vs McCreary Central (Varsity)
4:30: Clay County vs Hazard (JV)
5:30: Clay County vs Hazard (Varsity)
