Donnie Grubb, 65, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, April 18th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Donnie was born in Manchester, KY on September 23, 1955, a son of the late Lester and Verdie Smith Grubb.
He is preceded in death by his wife Luetta Smallwood Grubb.
Donnie is survived by his son, Lonnie Grubb and his wife Christie of London.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Kaira Robertson and Michael Robertson; his girlfriend, Bonnie Durall; and the following brothers and sisters: Dennis Grubb of Manchester, Virgil Grubb of Manchester, Iona of Indiana, Irene Smallwood of Manchester, Darlene of Lexington, and Loyce of Lexington.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Britton Funeral Home.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 22nd at Britton Funeral Home, Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Daniel Smith Cemetery on Goose Rock.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 22nd at Britton Funeral Home.
