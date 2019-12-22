Donnie McWhorter

Donnie McWhorter
Mr. Donnie McWhorter, age 53 of Annville departed this life on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Sunday, January 2, 1966 in London, Kentucky to Conley and Eva Murray McWhorter. 

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Connie Dwelly McWhorter, his sons: Travis McWhorter and his wife Jennifer and Clayton Davis and his wife Catilin. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Kaleb Davis, Kayden Davis, Kason Davis, Samantha St Jean and Raiden Sultz as well as his parents: Conley and Eva McWhorter, his brother: Billy McWhorter and his wife: Brenda and these sisters: Bonnie McKinney and her husband Cecil, Freda Barrett and her husband Paul and Rita Terry and her husband Marvin as well as several nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. 

He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Rev. Cannon and Fronia Murray and Lindsey and Ellen McWhorter and his niece: Roxanna McWhorter. 

A celebration of life for Mr. Donnie McWhorter will be conducted on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:00 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Chris McKinney, Kevin Lloyd and Brian Murray will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the McWhorter Cemetery in the High Knob Community. 

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday evening after 6 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home. 

 
To send flowers to the family of Donnie McWhorter, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 22
Visitation
Sunday, December 22, 2019
7:00PM-10:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Donnie's Visitation begins.
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
2:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Donnie's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you