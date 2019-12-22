He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Connie Dwelly McWhorter, his sons: Travis McWhorter and his wife Jennifer and Clayton Davis and his wife Catilin. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Kaleb Davis, Kayden Davis, Kason Davis, Samantha St Jean and Raiden Sultz as well as his parents: Conley and Eva McWhorter, his brother: Billy McWhorter and his wife: Brenda and these sisters: Bonnie McKinney and her husband Cecil, Freda Barrett and her husband Paul and Rita Terry and her husband Marvin as well as several nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Rev. Cannon and Fronia Murray and Lindsey and Ellen McWhorter and his niece: Roxanna McWhorter.
A celebration of life for Mr. Donnie McWhorter will be conducted on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:00 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Chris McKinney, Kevin Lloyd and Brian Murray will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the McWhorter Cemetery in the High Knob Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday evening after 6 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.