It’s been awhile since I’ve written from this perspective, and man we could discuss a plethora of different topics. First off, I might be the happiest man in the world that sports have returned. My life doesn’t revolve around sports, but it might as well. It’s good seeing the Cats thump Tennessee, and yes, my Steelers are undefeated for all my Bengals fans reading. Our Clay County teams are having success as well, as sports are still underway in Kentucky (for now).
Despite the return of sports, one thing that’s really been on my mind though is how our community needs us all right now. I saw an issue this past week with a local business being talked about pretty roughly on Facebook. I get it, I do. I get sideways every time my order is wrong, something isn’t shipped right, or if anyone gives me problems in general I suppose. That being said, my problem lies with what seems to be an itch everyone needs to scratch, and that’s airing out their problems via Facebook.
I’m so guilty of having done just that a million times and it’s making me laugh while typing it. However, why is it that when folks have a problem with someone, they can’t address it directly with whom or where the problem lies? Why does it have to begin with a hateful post, no doubt typed in anger before actually thinking “is this worth saying all this about” or feeling that upset over? Followed by the inevitable group of those who agree and bash as well in droves, making problems that much worse for whomever or whatever it’s directed at.
We, as grown adults on Facebook and other forms of social media have to be better at how we address our problems. Bashing someone, or in this situation a local business on Facebook over a problem that could have been handled directly is just wrong. It’s wrong, simple as that. I’m guilty of it, and I wish I wasn’t.
I would be willing to bet that roughly 99% of business owners in Manchester would be MORE than glad to help and alleviate you of any problem you may have with them, or their business. They depend on us, the community. More importantly, we the community depend on them! We rely on these hardworking folks who provide us with things that the majority take for granted until it’s gone.
Thank our local business owners for all they do when you see them. If you have an issue with them, talk to them, face to face. They will no doubt correct the issue, and the world will be a better place for it. That’s all I’ve got for this week, hope to write to you all again soon!
