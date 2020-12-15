This week's issue is one you don't want to miss out on!
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Gov. Beshear Honors More than 2,000 Kentuckians Lost to COVID
- Guidelines for New CDC Covid-19 Quarantine
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for November 11, 2020
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for November 10, 2020
- The verdict has returned…
- Judge blocks Beshear's ban on in-person religious schooling as the U.S. Supreme Court shifts the same way on a similar issue
- Updated Quarantine Research Info
- Latest Covid Update from KY River Dist. Health Dept.
- Covid-19 hospitalizations in Kentucky are predicted to keep increasing; much depends on how people handled Thanksgiving
- Virus claims life of former educator
- Tracy Carpenter Sizemore obituary
- COVID outbreak at nursing home
- Marcum allegedly assaults grandmother
- Lynda Jones Roberts obituary
- Riley charged with DUI, meth possession
- Maxine Sizemore Howard obituary
- Charlie Daniel Smallwood obituary
- Ernie Wayne Wagers obituary
- Parade called 'best ever'
